Mamata Banerjee Taken For Check-Up After Chopper's Emergency Landing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was taken to a hospital for a check-up when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Ms Banerjee was visibly in pain, according to people who saw her being taken to the state-run SSKM hospital. The helicopter made an emergency landing, due to shaking after running into heavy rain while flying over the Baikunthapur forest.

She was going to Bagdogra Airport from Jalpaiguri to take a flight to Kolkata. After her return to the metropolis, doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital attended to her.

"It was raining very heavily and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing after the helicopter started shaking terribly when it ran into bad weather on the way to Bagdogra airport," an official told PTI.

Ms Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, then travelled by road to reach Bagdogra Airport and took a flight back to the city.

The chief minister was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to northern districts of the state to campaign for the panchayat elections, scheduled on July 8.

Sources said that Governor CV Ananda Bose telephoned Ms Banerjee and enquired about her health condition.