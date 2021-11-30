'Mamata Banerjee Sole Gravitating Force, More To Join': Meghalaya Leader

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "gravitating force", Trinamool's Mukul Sangma said.

Terming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "gravitating force", Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said that more people will join the movement against BJP under her leadership, which has made people believe that political dynamics in the country will change in the coming days.

The two-time former Meghalaya chief minister, who is in Kolkata along with 11 other Congress MLAs who recently switched over to Ms Banerjee's party making it the opposition party in the northeastern state, asserted that TMC flags will flutter across his state in the next 45 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool headquarters, Mr Sangma said that the entire Northeast wants a "true alternative" to the Congress that can sincerely take on the BJP and promote the interests of the people of the region, and "All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson (Mamata Banerjee) is the force they should gravitate to".

He said that the Meghalaya legislators' decision to join the party was not an overnight decision and they had deliberated for long how to protect the interests of the people of the state, "which was not possible under the central Congress leadership".

"Our decision will set the trend in Meghalaya, Northeast and the entire country. From her (Mamata Banerjee's) conviction and words, it is clear that she is the sole gravitating force. People across India want an alternative political force to counter the BJP. I will say repeatedly that more people will join the movement under Didi. Her leadership style has made us believe that political dynamics in the country will shift in the coming days.

"It was a difficult decision (to join the TMC), but it was the need of the hour. Thousands of Congress workers across the country are anxious and want an alternative. Our decision was a reflection of their emotion. We want to do real work, and contribute to nation-building which is only possible under the leadership of the AITC chairperson in the present situation," he said.

Noting that the people of Meghalaya have already supported the move of the 12 MLAs, Sangma said that people of the northeastern state already know 'Didi" and Trinamool.

"In the next 45 days, you will see Trinamool Congress flags fluttering in all parts of our state," Mr Sangma said.

Meghalaya Trinamool president Charles Pyngrope, who is among the 12 defecting MLAs, thanked Ms Banerjee and dwelt on the long-standing ties between the people of West Bengal and Meghalaya, especially Shillong.

Ms Banerjee had welcomed the 12 MLAs at her Kalighat residence on Monday in the presence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The Meghalaya legislators had attended Trinamool's working committee meeting chaired by Banerjee to chalk out the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.