Mamata Banerjee Remembers Mahatma Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Mamata Banerjee said people must focus on spreading the Gandhian philosophy (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary on Tuesday saying that people should focus on spreading his philosophy of non-violence across the country.

She said the state government is setting up a university in East Medinipore district on the occasion.

"Homage to Gandhiji on his birth anniversary. To mark his 150th birthday, we are setting up a university, dedicated to Gandhiji, in Purba Medinipur district," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle today.

"Today is International Day of Non-Violence, in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophy of non-violence or ahimsa. We must focus on spreading the Gandhian philosophy across the country," she added.

She said that people must focus on teaching the younger generation about icons like Gandhiji, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and others.

Born in 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi started his political career in South Africa while working among the Indian community facing discrimination.