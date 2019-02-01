'Favour Common Minimum Agenda For Anti-BJP Opposition': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was talking to reporters where she gave her remarks. (File)

Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday favoured drawing up a common minimum agenda of the anti-BJP 'gathbandhan' (alliance) before the Lok Sabha polls, but said she was game if other parties agreed otherwise.

Replying to queries from the reporters on when the anti-BJP opposition would announce its common minimum agenda, Ms Banerjee said: "Let the election be over. This can be done before or after the elections," she said.

"I am in favour of drawing up a common minimum agenda programme before the election. But if all parties agree otherwise, I cannot supersede other political parties. I have great respect for everybody... I have respect for all regional parties," she said.

In this context, Ms Banerjee referred to Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik. "I respect even Naveen ji, though he is not with us, but he belongs to a regional party".