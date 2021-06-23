'When PM Gives Instructions...': Mamata Banerjee's Swipe And Bypolls Call

Mamata Banerjee took a few jabs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as she called for bypolls within a week, saying "... when PM gives instructions, Election Commission will act..."

"I request Prime Minister to give instructions for bypolls. Covid is down... bypolls can be held within seven days. I have heard that when PM gives instructions the Election Commission will act," Ms Banerjee said at a press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.

"Why delay? Bengal polls were held when Covid positivity rate was 30 per cent. Now it is down to three per cent, or less...," she said, in a pointed reference to criticism of the top poll body's decision to continue with five-state elections amid the devastating second Covid wave.

Ms Banerjee weathered a vitriolic opposition campaign and clashes with the poll body, which she accused of conspiring with the BJP in ordering the eight-phase poll to lead the Trinamool Congress to victory and claim a third straight term as Chief Minister of Bengal.

En route, however, she lost from Nandigram in a high-stakes battle against the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. She must now contest and win an Assembly bypoll within six months to become a member of the state's legislative assembly and remain in the post.

She will contest from Bhabhinpur, which was won by Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

During the election campaign, top leaders - including the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Mamata Banerjee and other leaders - drew massive crowds at election rallies and roadshows, right when daily Covid cases were skyrocketing.

The crowds - at which face masks and social distancing were absent - were linked by experts to a frightening explosion of Covid cases; Bengal went from fewer than 1,000 cases per day on April 1 to a peak of over 20,000 by mid-May. Total active cases crossed 1.3 lakh in that time.

The Election Commission did eventually order campaigning to be restricted, and the Prime Minister and other political leaders did cancel/curtail public events, but the damage had been done.

Ms Banerjee was quick to attack PM Modi and the BJP over the resurgence of Covid cases in Bengal, calling it a "Modi-made disaster".

Ms Banerjee today also lashed out at the centre over the ongoing tug-of-war involving her ex-Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was served a new notice on Monday.

"The officer can act on the central notice at his convenience. State will give full support," she said, accusing the central government of "victimising a bereaved officer".

Mr Bandyopadhyay, she said, had lost his mother, brother and nephew in the span of 20 days.

"They are not following the law, only flexing muscle... country is not the BJP's alone. Most states are run by opposition parties," she added

The Chief Minister then seemed to sound a warning, saying: "Today they (the BJP) are in government... in 2024 they may not be in power."

With one eye on the next Lok Sabha election in 2024, there has been speculation of a unified opposition front to challenge the BJP. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar have contributed to that buzz.

Ms Banerjee's impressive win in Bengal has led to talk she might be the candidate to lead that front and challenge PM Modi. She told NDTV last month "... after Covid battle is over, we will decide..."

On the subject of coronavirus cases in the state Ms Banerjee said her government would focus on children ahead of a possible third wave.

Experts believe kids - those below 18 - could be among those most affected in future waves. The centre, which has said there is no evidence yet this will be the case, is still taking some precautions; the July sero survey will take samples from 14,000 children above the age of six.

"Mothers of children aged below 12 will get vaccines on priority. 1,300 paediatric ICUs and 350 SNCUs will be set up in government hospitals by July," she said.

Ms Banerjee also said the pace of vaccination would be increased. "Two crore vaccinations have been done. Now three lakh will be vaccinated per day," she said.