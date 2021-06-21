Ahead Of Sharad Pawar's Meet, Prashant Kishor's '3rd, 4th Fronts' Dig

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said he does not believe in a third or fourth front of parties. (File)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has ruled out any association with an opposition front to take on the BJP in the next general election. "I don't believe in a third or fourth front... don't believe Third or Fourth Front can successfully challenge BJP," he told NDTV.

The speculation had gathered steam after Mr Kishor's meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar -- the second within two weeks. They had a three-hour meeting on June 11 at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai home.

Today's meeting came amid speculation about a plan for "Mission 2024" for opposition parties to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the next national election.