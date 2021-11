Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Raises BSF's Jurisdiction In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of the BSF's territorial jurisdiction in the state, demanding that it be withdrawn.

She also told Modi that the federal structure of the country should not be disturbed in any way.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit which would be held in West Bengal next year.

The chief minister said that she raised the issue of violence in Tripura in which TMC workers were allegedly assaulted by BJP workers.

On the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, she said, "If Akhilesh (Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav) needs our help, then we are ready to extend help."

Ms Banerjee also clarified that she did not seek time with anyone other than the prime minister, saying she understood that leaders are busy with the Punjab polls.

