Mamata Banerjee Injured In Car Accident On Way To Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a minor injury today, after her car had to suddenly halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The accident happened while she was on her way back from Bardhaman to Kolkata.

She had to return by car after her chopper could not take off due to bad weather. Doctors will attend to her in Kolkata.

Ms Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, an official told PTI.

The Chief Minister was in Purba Bardhaman - 102 km from Kolkata - to chair an administrative review meeting.