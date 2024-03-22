Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP After Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: Posts from key Opposition leaders flooded social media

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the BJP over Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, calling it "a blatant assault on democracy."

"It's outrageous that while elected opposition chief ministers are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy," Ms Banerjee, who is also the chief of the Trinamool Congress, posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 22, 2024

Mr Kejriwal was arrested last evening in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Minutes after his arrest, posts from key Opposition leaders flooded social media, criticising the Centre and the BJP.

"Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal in this manner due to elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X

"Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal," veteran leader Sharad Pawar said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA alliance will give a "befitting reply" to the BJP over the alleged misuse of centeral agencies. "While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the accounts of the main opposition party were not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of elected chief ministers has also become a common thing," Mr Gandhi said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin called it a "witch-hunt' - a " relentless persecution of opposition leaders by BJP government" and warned the party to be ready to face the people's wrath.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested after he skipped summons for questioning for a ninth time and the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest.