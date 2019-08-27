Mamata Banerjee Government To Introduce Law Against Mob Assault, Lynching

Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is planning to introduce a bill in the Assembly.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is planning to introduce a bill in the Assembly to check incidents of mob assault and lynching, sources said.

The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 is likely to be tabled in the House on August 30, they said.

"The bill aims to protect the constitutional rights of vulnerable persons and prevent incidents of lynching. It also proposes action against those involved in perpetrating the crime," a senior TMC minister said on Tuesday.

The legislation will pitch for a jail term, which may vary from three years to life, for those involved in assaulting and injuring a victim.

In case of death, those responsible for the incident would be punished with rigorous life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

"As per the bill, the state director general of police will appoint a coordinator, who will act as a nodal officer to monitor and take measures to prevent incidents of lynching," the minister added.

