Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sprinter Hima Das On Her Big Win

Mamata Banerjee tweeted about how Hima Das is a great inspiration for girls. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hailed sprinter Hima Das, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

Ms Banerjee said that Ms Das' achievement would surely inspire other girls to believe in themselves. "Hima Das the nation is so proud of you. My congratulations to you for your Under20 win in Finland.

Your historic achievement of winning India's first ever track athletics world title will inspire girls to believe that nothing is impossible," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle today.

Ms Das has clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland yesterday.