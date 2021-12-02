Mamata Banerjee Becoming PM Modi's 'Informer': Congress Leader

Mamata Banerjee, who met Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, later said "There is no UPA" (FILE)

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "there is no UPA" remarks, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at her and said she "wants to break and weaken Congress and Opposition by becoming informer" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Chowdhury, who is leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said 20 per cent of popular vote is with the party while Trinamool Congress has only four per cent popular vote.

"Can you fight Modi without this share of 20 per cent votes? She wants to break and weaken Congress and Opposition by becoming PM Modi's informer," he told reporters.

Asked about the West Bengal Chief Minister allegedly insulting national anthem during her visit to Mumbai, the Congress leader said that she does not know how to respect the anthem.

"She doesn't know how to respect the national anthem. She is more interested in praising her nephew than doing something for the country. Congress is a national party and that is how it approaches issues in different states," he said.

Mamata Banerjee, who met NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, later said "What is UPA? There is no UPA".She was on a three-day visit to Mumbai during which she met leaders of NCP and Shiv Sena.

Mr Pawar tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the Trinamool Congress leader at his residence.

"Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people," he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said a firm alternative course should be made to fight against "ongoing fascism".

She also said during the visit that if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be very easy.

BJP Mumbai Secretary Vivekanand Gupta has filed a police complaint against Mamata Banerjee via email for "insulting the national anthem".

"She started the national anthem while sitting, stood up midway and left the verses incomplete," he said.

