Wrap Up 4 Rounds Of Voting In A Day: Mamata Banerjee To Election Body

Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP for the spread of Covid. (FILE)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for clubbing the remaining four phases of elections into one day in view of the increasing Covid cases in the state -- a possibility the Election Commission has already negated. Bengal is the only state where elections are still due. The other states which went to polls in this round -- Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry, are now waiting for results.

"Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19," Ms Banerjee tweeted this evening.

Earlier today, the Election Commission said there was no question of clubbing the remaining phases of elections in Bengal, putting an end to speculation on the matter.

Several senior Trinamool leaders have accused the Election Commission of drawing out the elections over an unprecedented eight phases. The party has earlier repeatedly accused the Commission of partisanship.

"It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic. Unbelievable that we are being put through this. Infections, deaths rising everyday," tweeted party MP Mahua Moitra.

The Chief Minister has blamed the BJP for the spread of Covid in parts of the state. "Do you know, they have got a whole lot of people into the state. In the name of election campaign, they have got so many outsiders and they have spread the disease here and run away and now they say 'Give us the vote'," she had said at a rally in north Bengal yesterday.