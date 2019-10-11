Chinese President To Arrive In India Today, Will Meet PM In Mahabalipuram: Live Updates

Xi Jinping's visit comes two days after his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, when they discussed Kashmir and China cited the UN charter.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 11, 2019 09:18 IST
PM Modi, Xi Jinping met for an informal summit in China's Wuhan in April last year.

Chennai/ New Delhi: 

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai this afternoon for a two-day visit  ahead of his second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The two world leaders meet on Saturday morning for a one-on-one meeting nearly a year after they met in China's Wuhan in April.

Sources said terrorism, including training, financing and any other support to terror groups, will be one of the key issues to be discussed. Others will be trade, defence and border issues. Sources say both sides are also looking at possible confidence-building measures for the India-China border, which may be announced later.

Xi Jinping left for India this morning for the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. He will arrive at Tamil Nadu capital Chennai late afternoon.
