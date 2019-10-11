Chinese President To Arrive In India Today, Will Meet PM In Mahabalipuram: Live Updates

PM Modi, Xi Jinping met for an informal summit in China's Wuhan in April last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai this afternoon for a two-day visit ahead of his second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two world leaders meet on Saturday morning for a one-on-one meeting nearly a year after they met in China's Wuhan in April.

Xi Jinping's visit comes two days after his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, when they discussed Kashmir and China cited the UN charter.

Sources said terrorism, including training, financing and any other support to terror groups, will be one of the key issues to be discussed. Others will be trade, defence and border issues. Sources say both sides are also looking at possible confidence-building measures for the India-China border, which may be announced later.

Here are the live updates of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India: