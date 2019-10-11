PM Tweets In 3 Languages As He Lands In Chennai For Meet With Xi Jinping

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami received PM at airport.

Soon after he landed in Chennai this afternoon ahead of the second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in three languages and said it is "gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping". The southern state is "known for its wonderful culture and hospitality," PM Modi tweeted in English, Tamil and Chinese, adding that he hopes the informal summit "further strengthen ties between India and China."

"Landed in Chennai. I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality," PM Modi tweeted. "It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China," he further wrote.

In the tweets, PM Modi also shared pictures of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam receiving him at the Chennai airport.

Landed in Chennai.



I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality.



It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China. pic.twitter.com/IvsTnoGVdW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019

PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this evening in the historical coastal town of Mahabalipuram, now known as Mallapuram. The historical coastal town - all geared for the key summit - once had ancient maritime links with China. It was a major port city in the seventh century and served as a gateway for import and export of goods from and to South India and China.

This is the second informal summit between the two world leaders nearly a year after they met in Wuhan in China.

The two leaders have a packed schedule that includes a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram informal and delegation-level talks and lunch and dinner meets.

There's no set agenda for the summit, Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Sources, however, said terrorism, including training, financing and any other support to terror groups,

President Xi's visit comes after the two sides exchanged sharp words over Kashmir following Xi's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan two days ago.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.