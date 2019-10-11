Border, Terror On Agenda At PM Modi, Xi Jinping Meet Today: 10 Points

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had held their first informal summit in China's Wuhan last year. (File)

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in India today for the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first such meeting - held in China's Wuhan in April last year - was a huge success and PM Modi had invited President Xi to India for a reprise. The two leaders have a packed schedule that includes a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram, informal and delegation-level talks and lunch and dinner meets. President Xi's visit comes two days after his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, when they discussed Kashmir and China cited the UN charter. Beijing had also criticised India at last month's UN General Assembly over the government's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories, one of which is Ladakh.