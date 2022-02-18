Watch: Bear And Cubs Gatecrash Wedding Reception In Chhattisgarh

Though slightly worrisome, the bear family turned out to be harmless.

A wedding reception party, organised in an open ground in southern Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, was recently gatecrashed by three uninvited guests. We aren't talking about just any guests; we mean a mother bear and her cubs. Though slightly worrisome, the trio turned out to be harmless, and was seen strolling through the party venue in a video that has gone viral online.

In the video, the mother bear, with the cubs riding on her back, was seen walking towards the stage, where chairs for the bride and the groom were placed. She then stopped at the centre of the stage and looks around curiously. Moments later, the bear family was seen leaving the venue.

Fortunately, the wedding reception was over and guests weren't present when the incident took place. The clip was shot by a staff member at the venue who can be heard asking his colleague "attack toh nahi karega? (Hope she won't attack us?)" in the video. Likely assured by the colleague that the bear wouldn't, they continued to shoot the video.

Bears are often spotted in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. A while back, a video of two wild bears playing football had emerged on social media. It shows two black bears curiously looking at a football, picking it up with their mouth and tossing it into the air. The incident took place in Sukigaon village in Nabarangpur district, around 200 km from Odisha's Kaker district.

Wildlife experts say it's natural for animals to get curious about a non-threatening new object they come across.