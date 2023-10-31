Indira Gandhi Played Important Role In Building Strong India: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge posted a quote from Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary by lauding her for playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India.

Former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.

"A humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon on her death anniversary, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight," Mr Kharge posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

In a post on X, Mr Kharge posted a quote from Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country.

"As long as I have breath, my service will never stop and whenever I die then I can say that... every drop of blood of mine will keep India alive," Mr Kharge posted Indira Gandhi's quote on X.

The Congress, in a post on X, said, ''Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi, an example of strength, determination and strong leadership, on her death anniversary.''

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary in the national capital.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Indian Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

