Mallikarjun Kharge Dissolves Entire State Congress Unit In Uttar Pradesh

Congress did not field any candidates in Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

The move came on Thursday, months after the Lok Sabha polls and days after bypolls in the state in which the Congress did not field any candidates, supporting the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies on nine seats.

It seems to be aimed at reorganising the state unit of the Congress and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Mr Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai.

