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Male Prisoner Made To Wear Saree, Sexually Assaulted By Jail Inmates

Police have filed an FIR against 19 people, including jail officials.

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Male Prisoner Made To Wear Saree, Sexually Assaulted By Jail Inmates
Per the complaint, he was sexually assaulted by the group on three occasions.

A male prisoner in Ranchi's Hotwar jail was sexually assaulted by a group of inmates thrice. His complaints to the authorities were allegedly ignored, even when he bled from injuries sustained during the assault.

After he came out of the jail, his father approached the police, who filed a first information report (FIR) against 19 people, including the jail superintendent, the jail hospital medical officer and the ward in-charge.

The victim's complaint states that he was drugged, made to wear a saree and sexually assaulted by inmates. When he complained, his letter was torn up, and he was denied medical treatment.

The man, 20, was an undertrial prisoner. 

Per the complaint, he was sexually assaulted by the group on three occasions -- on Mahashivratri, Ram Navami, and Sarhul. A Ranchi court acquitted him on June 12, 2026. 

After being released from jail, the victim shared his ordeal with his family, prompting his father to file an FIR.

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