Malayalam Actor Renjusha Menon, 35, Dies By Suicide In Her Trivandrum Apartment

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. The 35-year-old actor was found hanging in the flat she shared with her husband Manoj, who is also an actor. Some reports say that she was going through financial troubles at the time of her death.

Though the preliminary conclusion is suicide, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. The body will be taken for autopsy later.

According to local reports, the actor, a native of Kochi, initially started her career as a TV show anchor before venturing into TV serials. She made her acting debut on the small screen with the serial 'Sthree' and went on to feature in other projects.

She is well known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies including 'City of God', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Bombay March', 'Karyasthan', 'One Way Ticket', 'Athbhutha Dweepu', among others. These roles made her a household name and catapulted her into popularity.

She also worked as a producer in several serials. Apart from that, Ms Menon was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer. She is survived by her father C G Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.

A few hours before her death, the actor posted a funny video on Instagram along with 'Anandha Ragam' co-star Sreedevi Anil.

The tragic news left her fans shocked and heartbroken who posted several comments on her Instagram page, condoling her death. One user wrote, ''Just a fraction of a second enough to change the destiny...Rest in Peace Sister.''

Last month, another Malayalam actor, Aparna Nair, died of suicide. The 33-year-old actor, who acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence. Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)