Actor Shine Tom Chacko, Who Had Fled During Raid, Arrested For 'Drug Use'

Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko, who fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid earlier this week, was arrested by Kochi police on Saturday after about a four-hour long interrogation in connection with a drug case.

The police said that he was charged under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The cops added that the medical examination and further proceedings will be conducted soon.

The 41-year-old actor, who hit the headlines with fantasy comedy film Ithihasa - which was the highest-grossing Malayalam film in 2014 - on Saturday appeared before the Kochi City Police for questioning in response to a formal notice issued by the police.

The controversy began earlier this week, on Wednesday, when Chacko reportedly fled during a police raid linked to an alleged drug use case.

On Thursday, actor Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Malayalam film industry's internal complaint committee against Chacko, accusing him of misbehaving on the set of the film 'Suthravakyam' while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

In an Instagram video, Vincy shared her experience and said that she would no longer work with individuals who misuse substances such as alcohol or drugs.

Earlier this month, Chacko was also named by an arrested woman drug peddler, who claimed to have supplied drugs to him and actor Sreenath Bhasi.