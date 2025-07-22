Making Of India's Space Hero Shubhanshu Shukla, "Incredibly Intelligent, Wicked Smart"

In the golden hour of a historic monsoon morning, Air Vice Marshal Anupam Agarwal stood proud at Kartavya Path, reflecting on a journey that began six years ago and culminated in Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's triumphant return from space. "Nothing could be better," he said, his voice tinged with emotion and pride. "We as a team are the luckiest people on Earth."

The selection of Shukla, a 39-year-old fighter pilot from Lucknow, was no ordinary feat. As the youngest of the four astronaut designates trained under India's Gaganyaan program, Shukla's journey from the National Defence Academy to the stars is a testament to brilliance, resilience, and adaptability. Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006, he has logged over 2,000 hours flying aircraft ranging from the Sukhoi-30 MKI to the An-32.

Shukla spent three weeks in space and returned to Earth on July 15, becoming the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and crew Dragon named Grace. According to ISRO, Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any 'adverse effects of microgravity.'

When experiencing microgravity, the human body undergoes several changes, like fluid shift, heart rate, balance readjustment, and muscle loss. These are mere adaptations to the new environment. Upon returning to gravity, the body adjusts again, said Shukla. Though it varies for all astronauts, the body soon starts adapting to its new environment. "I was surprised to observe the pace with which our body can adjust to new settings," he added.

But what truly sets Shukla apart, according to Air Vice Marshal Agarwal, who is currently the Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Medical) in the Air Headquarters, is not just his technical prowess. "He is incredibly intelligent," Mr Agarwal said. "I can't disclose his intelligence scores, but he is right on top there. He's so bright, yet so funny. So serious, and yet someone who can find the best in a bad situation."

This rare blend of intellect and emotional balance is what made Shukla the ideal candidate. "In an astronaut, that's the best thing you can have," Mr Agarwal explained. "Even in a difficult situation, he keeps his cool, finds something humorous, and remains positive throughout."

Shukla's American commander on the Axiom-4 flight or what is often called Mission Akash Ganga, Astronaut Peggy Whitson, speaking to NDTV, described him as "wicked smart." Incidentally, in America, "wicked smart" is a colloquial expression that means "extremely clever."

Adaptability, Mr Agarwal emphasised, is the cornerstone of astronaut selection. "Space is the toughest endeavour humankind undertakes. Anything can go wrong at any point in time. You want someone who can play it on the go."

The challenge of Gaganyaan is immense. "Only three countries have launched humans from their soil using indigenous technology, Russia, the USA, and China," Mr Agarwal noted. "Some of the best nations have tried and given up. That tells you how tough it is."

He likened the complexity of human spaceflight to the challenges of exponential growth. "Put a satellite inside a rocket, and you know how it behaves. Put a human, and you're dealing with moods, heartbeats, lungs that breathe differently. Add more humans, and the complexity multiplies."

Selecting astronauts in 2019 meant looking 20 years ahead. "You don't want to train someone only to find out his heart isn't behaving well a decade later," Mr Agarwal said. "Mental fitness is even more critical. A mentally fit person is more important than a physically fit one."

He elaborated, "You might send a diabetic into space, but never a neurotic. In a crisis, you need someone who will go ahead and deal with it, take it in stride."

The Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru, an Indian Air Force special unit, which Mr Agarwal once headed, played a pivotal role in this selection. "It's a hidden jewel of the Indian Air Force". "We got to interact with the best test pilots and fighter pilots in the country. Selecting four out of a population of 1.4 billion-statistically, they're among the 24 best in the world."

Shukla's mission, launched from the iconic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the same pad from which Astronaut Neil Armstrong lifted off in 1969 for his moon landing, adds a poetic symmetry to India's space journey. "It's a golden moment in history," Mr Agarwal said.

As Shukla now undertakes his post-launch rehabilitation, the nation watches with pride and anticipation. His story is not just one of personal achievement but a symbol of India's cosmic aspirations. Shukla is expected back in India around Independence Day.

"Everything is special about him," Mr Agarwal concluded. "He's the kind of person who makes you believe that India's place among the stars is not just a dream-it's destiny."