"Being Still A Challenge": Shubhanshu Shukla Posts Video Of 'Floating' In ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned from a successful space mission last week, has posted a video in which he is seen trying to stay still in microgravity. In the clip, Mr Shukla, sitting in a cross-legged position, is seen floating inside the International Space Station (ISS).

Sharing the clip on his Instagram account, he said he tried to control his body movements but "clearly failed."

He wrote, "Any small disturbance can move your body in space, and it takes skill to be completely still. Kind of like our minds in this fast-moving world. Take some time to be still today. It is important to sometimes slow down to be fast."

When they first reached the space station, they were occupied with completing their tasks and experiments, he said. "Initially, it is a bit challenging as you are learning to move in microgravity and also getting to know the station," he wrote.

"Shux", his call sign among colleagues and nickname for friends, said the video was taken a few days after they reached the station. "Apparently, being still is a challenge with or without gravity," he added.

Amazed by the rare glimpse into life aboard the ISS, social media users reacted in large numbers.

One person commented, "Absolutely fascinating. Floating around like that must feel surreal. Thanks for sharing this moment."

Another wrote, "Stunning! Thank you for sharing this. This must inspire people to pursue stillness consciously and intentionally."

"Being still is a challenge, with or without gravity-well said, Captain," wrote the next.

Mr Shukla was among the four crew members who flew aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on June 25 as part of the Axiom-4 mission. They conducted over 60 experiments from 31 countries. He is only the second Indian to visit space. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first to do so in 1984.

He returned safely to Earth on July 15 after spending approximately 18 days aboard the ISS. The SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down off the coast of San Diego.