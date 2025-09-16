Make In India, <i>Achche Din</i>: As PM Turns 75, A Look At His Iconic Catchphrases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, marked by a series of nationwide initiatives under the 'Sewa Pakhwada'. Over his decade-long tenure, PM Modi has introduced powerful catchphrases that capture his vision for India's growth, development and social progress.

Here are some of the slogans and catchphrases made popular by PM Modi:

Make In India

Launched in 2014, this initiative encourages companies to make products in India and aims to turn the country into a global manufacturing hub. The slogan "Zero Defect, Zero Effect" reminds manufacturers to make high-quality products without harming the environment.

Acche Din

This slogan was introduced during the 2014 general elections to signify a promise of better governance and improved living standards for all Indians. It became a rallying cry for the BJP's campaign.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

It shows the government's commitment to include everyone in growth and make sure development reaches all parts of the country and all sections of the society.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Launched in 2015, this campaign focuses on addressing the declining child sex ratio and promoting the education and empowerment of girls across the country. It aims to combat gender bias and discrimination against girls.

Pehle Shauchalaya, Phir Devalaya

PM Modi pointed out the irony of spending large sums on temples while ignoring basic sanitation, especially for women who often have to resort to open defecation due to the lack of toilets.

Minimum Government, Maximum Governance

The initiative makes the government work faster and easier by reducing unnecessary rules. It helps the government be clear, open and responsible towards the people.

Corruption Quit India

Coined in 2023, the slogan aimed to rally the nation against corruption, drawing parallels to the Quit India movement launched against British rule.

Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai

Talks about the public's belief in PM Modi's leadership and his ability to bring about significant change.

Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli

This initiative is targeted to provide every household with access to clean drinking water and electricity, ensuring basic amenities for all citizens.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Launched on October 2, 2014, the nationwide cleanliness campaign aims to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management across the country.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Meaning "Self-Reliant India," focuses on promoting local industries and reducing dependence on imports, aiming to make India self-sufficient.

Vocal For Local

Encouraging citizens to support local businesses and products, aims to boost the domestic economy and promote indigenous industries.