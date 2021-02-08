Watch Out For "Andolan Jeevi": PM Modi's Top Quotes In Parliament

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured the protesting farmers that the Minimum Support Price system will not be scrapped. In his reply to a debate on the President's Budget session speech, PM Modi appealed to the farmers to end their protest and discuss their demands with the government. He also said that the country needs to be protected against what he called 'andolan jeevi' or those who survive on protests. Here are top five quotes from PM Modi's speech:
- Today a new FDI- foreign destructive ideology - has emerged...the country must be made aware of this ideology.
- End your protests and we will all sit together and talk. We are ready for talks and I am inviting you again for dialogue from this House.
- MSP tha, MSP haiaur MSP rahega (Minimum Support Price will remain). No one should spread misinformation.
- You should be proud - Manmohan Singh talked about it but Modi is having to do it now. Be proud.
- In the last few years, a new community has emerged: 'andolan jeevi'. They can be seen in every agitation. We need to protect this country from such people, who are actually 'parjeevi' (parasite)."