"Make English Mandatory": Google Techie Claims Denied Parking In Bengaluru Over Hindi

A Bengaluru-based man alleged that he was denied parking after he asked someone to move aside in Hindi. Following the incident, the man, a software engineer at Google, argued that English should become India's mandatory language.

In a LinkedIn post, Arpit Bhayani said, "Today, I was denied parking just because I asked the person to move aside in Hindi." He added that most parents, even in small towns and rural areas, preferred sending their children to English-medium schools.

"To everyone talking about preserving language and culture, whether in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or any other state, are you actually enrolling your children in schools that teach in the regional language, or are they studying in English-medium schools?" he asked.

Mr Bhayani then claimed that English was fast becoming the main language for many, especially the younger generation.

"The younger generation today is far more comfortable speaking in English than in their mother tongue. Cities are seeing this more, and rural areas will catch up," he added.

He added English would soon become the most commonly used language in the country, for most Indians already used it in their daily lives. From apps and websites to packaging, ads, schools, and work, people already use English everywhere, he noted. "So, why not just make English a mandatory language?" he asked.

"A good fraction of people are halfway there or have some familiarity with the English language for the above reasons," he continued.

If English were to become one language, then it would be easier to communicate across states and people would stop wasting time-fighting over language politics and would shift to real problems like better infrastructure, more jobs and employment, research and innovation, cleanliness, climate change, healthcare, corruption, and urban planning, Mr Bhayani said.

Social media users were quick to react to this post.

One user commented, "There's geopolitical issue at play. You did the right thing by walking away from that person, not out of fear or weakness but out of clarity, wisdom and timing.. Kudos bro!"

Another wrote, "I don't know where this radicalisation will stop, first it was based religion then caste, now state and language differences are becoming new issues, at the time when AI revolution is going on, our country is still stuck in these primitive problems."

"It's time for India to choose officially one language that will cause no issue between two speakers. No one can leave their regional language, but can be agree on English language. And anyway Indian education and job sector is pushing youth for English. Most of the renowned and brilliant mind goes to West for better opportunities," commented another.

The incident came to light two days after an SBI manager in Bengaluru refused to speak in Kannada. After the argument, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to mandate language sensitisation training for all bank staffers.