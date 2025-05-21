SBI Staff In 'Won't Speak Kannada' Video Transferred. Siddaramiah Slams Her

The Bengaluru-based State Bank of India (SBI) official, who was seen refusing to speak Kannada in a viral video, has been transferred, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. The Chief Minister said the behaviour of the SBI branch manager at Surya Nagara was "strongly condemnable" and stressed that "respecting local language is respecting the people".

In a post on X, Mr Siddaramiah said, "The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI's swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed."

The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable.



We appreciate SBI's swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed.… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2025

The Chief Minister, known to back pro-Kannada organisations, said all bank employees in Karnataka must try to speak in Kannada. "However, such incidents must not recur. All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language. I urge the @FinMinIndia & Dept of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India. Respecting local language is respecting the people," he said.

The SBI official's transfer follows the circulation of a viral video in which she is seen refusing to speak in Kannada as a customer insists. When the customer says, "this is Karnataka", she replies, "You have not given me employment". When the customer repeats, "This is Karnataka", she hits back, "This is India." She also says she won't "speak Kannada for you" and that she will "speak Hindi. The man recording the exchange said the SBI branch should be "taught a lesson".

The viral video and the action against the bank official have put the Kannada language row under the spotlight yet again. While pro-Kannada organisations argue that migrants working and living in Karnataka must learn the local language, others stress that no one should be forced to speak a language. The language row has often led to heated arguments in public, videos of which have gone viral and further stoked the debate.