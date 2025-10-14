Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP, May Contest Bihar Polls From Alinagar

Celebrated Maithili folk singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP today. Sources said she is expected to contest the coming assembly election from Alinagar in Darbhanga, one of the two districts that comprise Mithilanchal. The party is banking on her to draw in young voters.

The singer had earlier told NDTV that she wants to join politics to serve the people of her region.

"I want to serve Bihar. I have been doing this through my folk songs, and that is why I didn't want to go abroad," she had told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"I want to carry forward the culture of my region, and if politics gives me this opportunity, nothing would be more important to me. I don't want to enter politics and do politics. I want to serve my region," she had added.

Earlier this month, Maithili Thakur and her father had met Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi.

Sharing the pictures on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tawde had addressed her as "Bihar's daughter" and welcomed her back in the state.

The singer, who is well known for her folk songs in multiple languages, had earlier received the "Cultural Ambassador of The Year" award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her religious songs had drawn the attention of PM Modi, who, in a post in 2024 after the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, had heaped praise on her.

"The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen, to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes," his post had read.