Maintaining 'Robust Posture' At Borders, Says Army Chief General Manoj Pande

General Manoj Pande said the army stands prepared to protect territorial integrity at all costs..

The Indian Army continues to maintain a "robust posture" at the borders and is prepared to protect the country's territorial integrity at "all costs", Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Sunday, amid the festering border row with China in eastern Ladakh, which has been festering for over three years.

On the eve of the Army Day, General Pande said the force is fully committed with an "unwavering resolve" to counter any security threat, asserting that its fundamental character, core ethos and professionalism will enable it to live up to the expectations of citizens.

He said the transition towards becoming a modern, agile, adaptive, technology-enabled and future-ready force shall continue as part of the transformation roadmap.

"Each member of the 'Olive Green' fraternity is fully committed, with an unwavering resolve, to counter security threats to the nation," he said.

"We continue to maintain a robust posture at the borders and stand prepared to protect our territorial integrity, at all costs," he said in a message aired on All India Radio.

Without naming Pakistan, General Pande said the Army, along with other security forces, are dealing with the "proxy war" in Jammu and Kashmir with a professional approach.

"In combating proxy war in the hinterland, our professional approach and synergized operations with other security forces continue," he said.

The Army Chief said his force's capability development endeavours stand on the edifice of Atmanirbhartha (self-reliance) to which it is firmly committed.

The Indian Army will observe 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' -- a theme which underscores our focus and effort to leverage technology, as a catalyst for transformative change, he said.

The Army Day parade will be held in Lucknow on Monday.

The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, on January 15, 1949.