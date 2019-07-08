Man Allegedly Tortured By Cops In UP When He Tried To Report Wife's Rape

3 men stopped the couple, kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped the woman (Representational)

A man was allegedly given third-degree torture by the cops in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri after he approached them to file a complaint against the kidnapping and rape of his wife.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh Monday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mainpuri and other personnel following the incident that took place on Friday night.

Taking a strong note, the Uttar Pradesh police, in a tweet, said, "In a crime against women in district Mainpuri, the SHO and staff misbehaved with husband of the victim when he went to lodge a complaint".

It said: "The incident was tweeted to UP Police. Taking cognisance DGP OP Singh ordered suspension of the SHO and (other) staff, lodging an FIR against them and putting them behind bars."

In a crime against women in distt. Mainpuri SHO & staff misbehaved wth husband of t victim when he went to lodge a complaint.Incident was tweeted to UPPolice

Taking cognisance DGP OP Singh ordered suspension of SHO & staff, lodging an FIR against them & putting them behind bars - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2019

The shocking incident of police brutality took place under Bichhwan police station in the district of Mainpuri, which happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to reports, the incident took place when the man and his wife were travelling to Mainpuri on a two-wheeler.

Three men, who were in a car, stopped the couple, kidnapped the woman and allegedly took turns to gang-rape her.

The gang sprayed some powder in her husband's eyes to blind him and kidnapped her. She was later found a few kilometres away from the spot.

When the woman's husband gained consciousness and dialled the police helpline number, police officials reached the spot, but only to accuse him of filing a false complaint.

They allegedly assaulted him and levelled wild allegations against him.

The policemen also broke two of his fingers, the reports said.

The woman later managed to reach the police station and narrated the incident, after which the police filed a complaint.

SHO Rajesh Pal Singh and two other police officers were suspended following the incident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability