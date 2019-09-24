Azam Khan's House's Main Gate Covered With Court Notices, Later Removed

It is not yet clear who actually removed the notices from Azam Khan's residence.

In an unprecedented move, the entry gate of the residence of Mohd Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, has been covered with notices in connection with cases registered against him.

The notices were served against Mohd Azam Khan, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Tanzeem Fatima and their son and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Abdullah Azam.

A picture of the gate covered with the notices has gone viral on social media.

The police are said to have put out the notices on the gate since no one had appeared in the 27 cases and nor was there anyone in the house to receive them.

As many as 84 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, including 30 cases of land grabbing for the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said on Tuesday, "During the investigation of the cases, the police usually calls the accused to know their side of the story. But, till now, no one has appeared in the 27 cases that are being investigated and hence notices were stuck on the gate of the residence of the accused. If an accused is not present to receive the notice then they are usually stuck on the house of the accused. Most of the cases are registered in Azim Nagar Police station."

However, after the photo went viral on social media, the notices were removed and security personnel were deployed. It is not yet clear who actually removed the notices from Azam Khan's residence.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a press conference in Lucknow, had said that the Rampur MP was being targeted unnecessarily by the government. Yadav also called for a state-wide stir against the government's politics of vendetta.

Yadav was referring to the numerous cases of land-grabbing and book theft against the lawmaker. He spoke about Khan's 'humble background' and lauded him for promoting education and setting up the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is at the heart of the controversy surrounding the MP.

