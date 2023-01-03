Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Meets His Grandson For 1st Time, Shares Pics

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister is seen sitting next to his wife Mukteshwari Baghel as a hospital staff brings the newborn.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been blessed with a grandson. The Minister's son Chaitanya Baghel and his wife Khyati Verma welcomed their little bundle of joy together on Tuesday morning.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister is seen sitting next to his wife Mukteshwari Baghel as a hospital staff brings the newborn. The two then gaze at the infant amid applause.

Main dada ban gaya. Pota hua hai. (I have become a grandfather. I have been blessed with a grandson,)” the caption read.  

In pictures shared by the chief minister, he holds the little one in his arms and poses for photos while being surrounded by the doctors and others at the hospital.

Soon after the post was shared, congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the chief minister and his family.

“Congratulations sir. As grandparents, the joy on your faces is radiating. God bless the newborn and parents and family,” a user wrote.

“Congratulations to the entire family,” another wrote.

“Congratulations Bhupesh Baghel sir to becoming a grandfather,” a comment read.

A person wrote, “Best wishes to the entire family for the new baby!”

Bhupesh Baghel recently attended the Nav Varsh Milan program organised by the police department in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “Today I was present at the New Year meeting organized for police officers and jawans at Police Parade Ground, Raipur. Congratulated and wished everyone a Happy New Year. Along with the security system of the state, our jawans have presented an example before the country in the service of humanity during the Corona period,” he tweeted in Hindi while sharing a few pictures from the event.

Bhupesh Baghel took charge as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in 2018 after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Assembly polls.

