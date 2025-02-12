<i>"Main Agar Shaktimaan Hota..."</i>: Mukhesh Khanna On Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his superhero character Shaktimaan and playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, has reacted to Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate jokes and remarks during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latest' show. Allahbadia, known for his channel Beer Biceps, sparked controversy after asking a contestant a question that shocked the participants and triggered a massive row. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," he asked during the latest episode of the show, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name "The Rebel Kid" on Instagram.

Many celebrities, politicians, singers and comedians have reacted to the ongoing controversy. Among those weighing in, Mukesh Khanna also called out the comedians and urged the government to put them to shame. Sharing his views on his YouTube channel 'Bheeshm International', the actor said, "This is a serious offence. It should not be taken lightly".

"Someone asked me what do you think should be done. I said, 'You should hold him and beat him. Make him sit on a donkey with his face painted black and make him tour the nation,'" he added.

Mr Khanna further went on to say that the "problem is the youth today has been given too much liberty in the name of 'Freedom of Expression'".

"There needs to be a limit to everything, even freedom of expression. I saw the video. He made a shameful statement, and all of them present around him, they all laughed. Nobody cared to object to him. Main agar Shaktimaan hota toh ise pakad ke antariksh mein fek deta. (If I were Shaktimaan, I would drag him and throw him in the galaxy)," the actor concluded.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

It all started after Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared as a judge in Samay Raina's show. He put a contestant on the spot with an unsettling question that many social media users appalled. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" he asked. The question even surprised even Samay Raina. "What the f***?" he said.

After the question sparked a wave of backlash against Allahbadia, the 31-year-old issued an apology saying he "shouldn't have said what he said". "My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm sorry," he said in a video statement Monday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show". The episode featuring the comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been taken down on YouTube and a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon the podcaster.

