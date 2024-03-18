Maiden Formula 4 Car Racing On Banks Of Srinagar's Dal Lake Enthralls Fans

The authorities made elaborate arrangements for the event, which commenced at 10 am.

Srinagar hosted the first-ever Formula 4 car racing demonstration event on Sunday on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake. The event enthralled locals and motorsport fans as they witnessed stunts performed by professional Formula 4 drivers.

Sleek racing cars roared along a 1.7 km track from Lalit Ghat on the banks of Dal Lake to Nehru Park in the city.

Hundreds of enthusiastic youths lined the picturesque Boulevard road at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range to witness the event.

According to local authorities, the event was organized to promote tourism in the region and to encourage youth to consider the sport as a career choice.

The event, the first of its kind in the Kashmir Valley, was organized by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in a post, expressed that the event would further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive, and Srinagar is among the top places where it can happen!" he said.

The authorities made elaborate arrangements for the event, which commenced at 10 am and concluded at 2 pm. The race featured stunts performed by professional Formula 4 drivers.

The professionals also shared their insights and experiences with local youths who showed interest in this adventurous motorsport.