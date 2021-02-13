Mahua Moitra Says 'Under Surveillance' By Armed Officials Outside Home

Don't waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody, said Mahua Moitra.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday shot off a letter to the Delhi police chief requesting to withdraw three security personnel, armed with "assault rifles", positioned outside her home in Delhi. "It appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance," said Ms Moitra who also tweeted several photos of the security officials.

She said that she was informed that the officers were deputed from Barakhamba Road police station for her protection. In her letter to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, she pointed out that she had never asked for any protection "being an ordinary citizen of this country".

3 BSF men w/ assault rifles outside my home. Say they are from Barakhamba Road police station for my “protection”. Still outside my home.

Am a free citizen of India - people will protect me.



Request Honb'le HM @AmitShah Ji & @HMOIndia to remove immediately pic.twitter.com/7nQLy323Xv — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

"The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance," she wrote in the letter.

The MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar also mentioned that the station house officer (SHO) of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly "thereafter, around three Border Security Force personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside my residence."

Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India's borders - using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn't it, @CPDelhi , @MHAIndiapic.twitter.com/LViFEu2HOt — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

"Don't waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody. I don't need anything special. I don't take security. If you're surveilling me, ask me and I will tell you. Indian democracy is already under threat, don't make us feel like we're living in Russian Gulag," Ms Moitra was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Ms Moitra had earlier said "India is in a state of undeclared emergency", referring to the crackdown on the farmer protests.

Mahua Moitra made headlines this week after her remarks in parliament on a former Chief Justice of India. Ms Moitra is facing a privilege motion moved by BJP MPs over the speech.