'Chori, Then Seena Zori': BJP's Jibe At Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Defence'

In a fresh salvo, BJP has hit out at Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for not participating in the ethics committee probe into bribery allegations against her and instead giving TV interviews.

"Instead of going to Ethics Committee, instead of resigning until the probe is over now Mahua Moitra has all the time in the world to give TV interviews & prejudice the proceedings," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The Ethics Committee is currently probing allegations against Ms Moitra that she allowed businessman Darshan Hiranandani to access her parliamentary login to post questions directly for Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha MP has been accused of taking money to ask questions in parliament, on behalf of the businessman, allegedly designed to target the government and the Adani Group.

In an interview, Mahua Moitra on Friday admitted that she let Mr Hiranandani access to her Lok Sabha account to post questions, but claimed that the questions were hers.

She denied allegations of taking bribes from Mr Hiranandani and demanded that she be given the chance to cross-examine him, in an interview with India Today.

Mr Poonawalla, reacting to Ms Moitra's interview said, "This is a confession of an egregious action! Whatever spin she may put about OTP, etc it doesn't cut any ice."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Delhi-based lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai have already recorded their statements and presented evidence against the Trinamool MP to the ethics panel.

The panel has said it will call “no more witnesses” after hearing Mahua Moitra, who has been summoned on November 2, and submit its report at the beginning of November.