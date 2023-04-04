Mahavir Jayanti Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Messages To Share

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by the Jain community across the world to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. He was the 24th and the last Tirthankara, which means saviour or spiritual leader in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of the month of Chaitra in the Hindu calendar. According to the English calendar, the festival falls in March and April. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 4.

As per belief, Lord Mahavir promoted non-violence and preached respect and love for all living beings. Based on these values, Lord Mahavir founded Jainism.

On Mahavir Jayanti, people carry an idol of Lord Mahavira on a chariot for a procession or Rath Yatra. Devotees chant bhajan while the idol is given an Abhisheka or ceremonial bath.

Here are some quotes and messages you can share this Mahavir Jayanti.

- Let's pray for peace and harmony for all human lives on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

- May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and external compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

- He practised non-violence. Mahavir Jayanti is a reminder for us to practise non-violence, and lead a virtuous life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

- Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir be always there to help you fulfil your dreams? Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

- May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Some life lessons from Lord Mahavir

- All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away. - Lord Mahavir

- A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn't realise that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is fool. - Lord Mahavir

- Soul is the central point of spiritual discipline. - Lord Mahavira

- Kill not, cause no pain. Non-violence is the greatest religion. Lord Mahavira

- Do not deprive someone of his livelihood. This is a sinful tendency. - Lord Mahavir