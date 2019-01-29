Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2019: All You Need To Know

The entire nation on January 30, will observe Mahatma Gandhi's 150th death anniversary. We should remember that the Father of the Nation lost his life in trying to bring different groups together.
All You Need To Know About Mahatma Gandhi
- Mahatma Gandhi gave Indians confidence in themselves that they were equal to the British and showed that we can defeat the greatest power of the world through peaceful means.
- The economic situation during the freedom struggle was really grim. Yet Mahatma Gandhi's higher calling brought the people together and gave them a sense of doing something wonderful with their lives and achieving the impossible.
- In a society like India, with 26 different languages, many cultures and religions and a huge population, divergent issues exist in every walk of life. It is all the more necessary that the political leadership should diffuse these issues and inspire and unite us to fight poverty, blind faith and general ignorance rather than each other.
- Mahatma Gandhi said the purpose of present political parties is to win the next election and remain in power rather than taking the nation on the path of general development and well-being of its population, then it is difficult for them to provide leadership.
- So, like Mahatma Gandhi, what we need is that each of us becomes the agent of change. We can do it by working to our best capability and in doing our work honestly.
- So, let us all remember him and try to follow his path of taking everybody together.