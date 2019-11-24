'We Can Do It Right Now...': Sena's Sanjay Raut On Proving Majority

Sanjay Raut termed Ajit Pawar's aligning with BJP as his biggest mistake.

A day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a surprise move, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party can prove majority "even now" if called by the Governor to do so.

The Shiv Sena leader also termed the oath-taking of Devendra Fadnavis as "accidental" and said that yesterday was a black day for democracy.

"Yesterday was a black day for democracy in the history of Maharashtra and the country...Black Saturday. The way Chief Minister took oath in Raj Bhavan was an accidental oath-taking. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra was taking the oath and people of Maharashtra did not know. This was for the first time such thing took place in the country," he said while speaking to reporters here and added that such misuse of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan never took place in the history of the country.

"Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan yesterday and Governor accepted those documents. Even if today, Governor asks us to prove the majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us," he added.

Mr Raut termed Ajit Pawar's aligning with BJP as the biggest mistake of the NCP leader''s life.

"Sharad Pawar is a national leader. It is a wrong step taken by BJP and Ajit Pawar. 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP. Ajit Pawar made the biggest mistake of his life by betraying Pawar Sahab at this age (Ajit Pawar ne apni zindagi ka sabse galat kaam kiya hai jo iss umr mein Pawar sa''ab ki peeth mein khanjar ghonpa hai)," he said.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.