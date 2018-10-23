Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti Award For Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will honour Deve Gowda in Vidhana Soudha.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will be conferred with the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti Award for his contribution to the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will honour Mr Gowda at a function in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Born on May 18, 1933, Deve Gowda served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997.

Before that, he served as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.