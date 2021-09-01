Maharashtra's Raigad District Gets Over 2,900 mm Rainfall Since June: Report

Raigad recorded over 2,900 mm rains since June 1, which is 93% of its average annual rainfall

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded over 2,900 mm rains since June 1, which is 93.06 per cent of its average annual rainfall, an official said on Wednesday.

The district recorded 83.43 mm rains in 24 hours ending 8:30 am, with Panvel taluka receiving the highest 181.40 mm showers and Poladpur getting the lowest 19 mm, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

As against 3,139.38 mm rainfall recorded from June 1 to September 1, 2020, the district has seen 2,993.15 mm in the same period this year, the official told PTI.

Alibaug has recorded an average annual rainfall of 101.70 per cent, which is the highest in the district, while Khalapur has received the lowest 75.07 per cent rains, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)