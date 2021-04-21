Maharashtra's New Covid Curbs: See What Has Changed

Maharashtra announced series of new curbs on Wednesday. (FILE)

The Maharashtra government has imposed tough new measures to break the COVID-19 transmission chain and curb the rising cases. The new rules will be in force for 10 days, starting Thursday at 8 PM till 7 AM on May 1. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 568 deaths because of the coronavirus, registering its highest ever single-day spike in death count. It also logged 67,468 new cases in 24 hours.

Here are the new measures: