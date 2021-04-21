Maharashtra's New Covid Curbs: See What Has Changed

Maharashtra announced series of new curbs on Wednesday. (FILE)

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has imposed tough new measures to break the COVID-19 transmission chain and curb the rising cases. The new rules will be in force for 10 days, starting Thursday at 8 PM till 7 AM on May 1. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 568 deaths because of the coronavirus, registering its highest ever single-day spike in death count. It also logged 67,468 new cases in 24 hours.

Here are the new measures:

  • All government offices (state, central and local authority) to operate only with 15 per cent attendance except for emergency services.
  • Marriage ceremonies to be conducted as a single event not extending beyond two hours with only 25 people present. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for flouting the restraints
  • Private vehicles excluding buses can run only for emergency or essential services. A fine of Rs 10,000 for those found flouting the order
  • Private buses can run with 50% capacity with no standing travellers
  • Government and medical personnel allowed to use local train, metro rail services
  • Government owned buses to run with 50 per cent capacity with no standing travellers.