Maharashtra's New Covid Curbs: See What Has Changed

Mumbai:
The Maharashtra government has imposed tough new measures to break the COVID-19 transmission chain and curb the rising cases. The new rules will be in force for 10 days, starting Thursday at 8 PM till 7 AM on May 1. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 568 deaths because of the coronavirus, registering its highest ever single-day spike in death count. It also logged 67,468 new cases in 24 hours.
Here are the new measures:
- All government offices (state, central and local authority) to operate only with 15 per cent attendance except for emergency services.
- Marriage ceremonies to be conducted as a single event not extending beyond two hours with only 25 people present. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for flouting the restraints
- Private vehicles excluding buses can run only for emergency or essential services. A fine of Rs 10,000 for those found flouting the order
- Private buses can run with 50% capacity with no standing travellers
- Government and medical personnel allowed to use local train, metro rail services
- Government owned buses to run with 50 per cent capacity with no standing travellers.