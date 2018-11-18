Months After Massive Protest, Marathas To Get Reservation In Maharashtra

To demand reservation in Maharashtra, members of Marathi community had launched a huge push this year.

The Maratha community will get reservations in jobs and education, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced today following the recommendations of a special panel that said Marathas are socially and educationally backward.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission submitted a report on the social and economic conditions of the Maratha community on Thursday and recommended that reservation be given to them.

"We have accepted the suggestions of the panel," Mr Fadnavis said and added that there was no need to agitate anymore.

According to the report, sources said, 25 per cent of the state's 32 per cent Maratha population fulfils the criteria for backwardness.

Thousands of protesters had hit the streets of Maharashtra demanding reservations in jobs and education in early August. While Pune and Aurangabad witnessed violence, demonstrations took place in Mumbai and Thane.