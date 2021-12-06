Maharashtra Backward Caste Quota In Local Polls On Hold By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said the quota cannot be implemented without setting up a commission

In a setback for the Maharashtra government, the 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in state's local body elections has been put on hold by the Supreme Court. The court has directed Maharashtra state election commission not to proceed with election process on 27 per cent reserved seat for OBC candidates in the local body elections.

The court was hearing a plea challenging the Maharashtra Ordinance which introduced 27 per cent OBC quota in the local body elections and the consequent notifications issued by the State Election Commission to give effect to the same.

The top court has said the quota cannot be implemented without setting up a commission and collecting data regarding inadequacy of representation in the local government. Rest of the election program can proceed for other reserved seats, including general category, it added.

The Court pointed out that the Maharashtra government brought the ordinance without following the triple tests.

The triple tests are - 1. Establish a Commission to conduct rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, within the state; 2. To specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body wise in light of recommendations of the Commission, so as not to fall foul of overbreadth; and 3. In any case such reservation shall not exceed aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together.