Woman Killed Over 'Salty' Breakfast, Another For Not Serving It With Tea

A man in Maharashtra's Thane killed his wife for serving him "salty" breakfast. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife at their residence in Bhayandar township in Maharashtra's Thane district after breakfast made and served by her had "too much salt", the police said today.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Thane's Bhayandar East, following which the police arrested the accused, they said.

"The man, identified as Nilesh Ghagh, 46, strangled his wife, Nirmala, to death around 9:30 am after eating his breakfast. He was angry as the 'khichadi' (a food item made of rice and lentils) cooked by her and which she served to him for breakfast contained too much of salt," an official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate told Press Trust of India.

"He killed her using a long piece of cloth," he said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the woman's body for a forensic test to the local government hospital, the official said, adding that the police were investigating the incident.

An case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man at the local police station.

A similar incident had occurred on Thursday in which a woman was shot in the abdomen by her father-in-law apparently after he got annoyed when the woman did not serve him breakfast along with his morning tea.

The 42-year-old woman, a resident of Thane's Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday morning, the police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)