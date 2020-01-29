Maharashtra Trader Uses Red Chilli Powder To Tackle CAA Protesters. Watch Video

The protesters tried to close down shops of the traders in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

A trader in Maharashtra's Yavatmal threw red chilli powder on protesters who tried to close down his shop on "Bharat Bandh" and tried to damage his property.

"Like always, I opened my shop at 9 am. Some people came and asked me to close it. I told them that I support Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA), then why should I close my shop. They became violent and tried to damage my property. I protested against that. After some time, police came and they ran away," Kishore Poddar, the trader said.

The protesters also tried to close down shops of the traders in Yavatmal. The traders reacted to this and got together at Sardar Chowk to show their disapproval.

Later, the traders took out a march and got the shops opened which had been closed by the protesters.

The "Bharat Bandh" has been called by an organisation called Bahujan Kranti Morcha against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.