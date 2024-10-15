Maharashtra To Vote On Nov 20, Jharkhand In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

The Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held across two phases beginning November 13, the Election Commission said Tuesday. Jharkhand will vote in two phases - on November 13 and November 20, and Maharashtra will vote in one phase - on November 20.

Counting of votes for both states will take place on November 23, the poll panel said.

In the 2019 Jharkhand election Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance - won 47 of the state's 82 seats.

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the (then undivided) Shiv Sena dominated, winning 161 of 288 seats. However, the alliance broke down over sharing of power and the Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form the government.

That government, however, lasted only till 2023; rebellions by the Sena's Eknath Shinde - now the Chief Minister - and the NCP's Ajit Pawar - now Mr Shinde's deputy - forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign and his coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi government to fall.

These are the final round of state polls for the year.

The Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections results were announced last week.

In Haryana the BJP fought back to defeat the Congress and retain the heartland state, while the first Assembly election in J&K was won by the National Conference-Congress alliance, although the latter party's contribution to that victory have been questioned by many, including its allies.

Looking ahead, the BJP - in power in Maharashtra now with the Sena and NCP factions that broke away from Thackeray and Sharad Pawar - will look to finish 2024 on a high after a historic April-June general election that saw Narendra Modi become a three-time Prime Minister.

The BJP also won the Odisha election to form its first ever government in the state.

The saffron party also saw N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party - which provided critical support after the Lok Sabha election - defeat Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

For the Congress, the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls are critical after the Haryana defeat - in an election it was widely expected to win - and the slump in J&K, in which support for the NC from four independents means the Kashmiri party doesn't actually need Congress support.

The NC was later also backed by the lone Aam Aadmi Party MP in the former state.

Last week the Congress was leading as votes were counted in Haryana, but soon slipped behind and lost to the BJP. The party later said it could not accept the result, complaining (again) of malfunctioning EVMs, or electronic voting machines, and the EC's "unexpected slowdown".

After the Haryana loss the Congress was slammed by the Shiv Sena faction of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece, it was flayed for failing to accommodate alliance partners or control "disobedience of local leaders".

The editorial took a sharp swipe at Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, whose reported reluctance to ally with the state unit of the AAP, and share campaign space with fellow chief ministerial aspirant Kumari Selja, have been red flagged as possible reasons for the defeat.

The Thackeray Sena has faction insisted the Haryana defeat would not affect its relationship with the Congress' state unit, but Sanjay Raut, other Sena (UBT) leaders, and those from other opposition parties have all urged the larger party to re-think its stance on seat-sharing.

"This attitude leads to electoral losses - 'if we feel we're winning, we will not accommodate regional party but, in states where we're down, regional parties must accommodate us..." Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale posted on X.

The Haryana and, to an extent, the J&K election results have also put the focus on the Congress' leadership of the INDIA opposition bloc, which contested the Lok Sabha election and managed to hold the BJP to just 240 seats - 32 below the majority mark - forcing it to rely on its allies.

