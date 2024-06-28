Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Granted Bail In Land Scam Case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren: JMM leader Soren gets bail from High Court (File).

Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the High Court. "Bail is granted. The court held, prima facie, Hemant Soren is not guilty, and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail," Mr Soren's counsel Arunabh Chowdhury, told news agency PTI.

Given there are no other cases against him at this time, Mr Soren may be released soon.

Bail was reportedly granted on payment of two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 on money laundering charges. The ED has accused him of running a scheme to manipulate records, via fictitious transactions and forged documents, and acquire 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi worth crores.

Mr Soren has repeatedly denied the charges against him, and has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of framing his arrest - which was weeks before the Lok Sabha election - to derail the opposition.

The bail order today comes after setbacks last month.

First, the Ranchi special court had denied Mr Soren bail.

That was followed by the High Court rejecting a plea to quash his arrest. The court pointed to an "abundance of documents that lay foundation for the arrest and remand of petitioner".

Mr Soren was also told he could not "wiggle out of the mess he created for himself'.

Following that the Supreme Court also refused interim bail; this was sought on grounds Mr Soren needed to campaign for his party, and the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, in the Lok Sabha polls.

That setback meant Hemant Soren - unlike his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor policy scam but given interim bail by the top court - could not campaign.

, the Jharkhand leader was forced to withdraw an interim bail plea after tough questions over non-disclosure of facts; the focus was on Mr Soren not revealing the special court - which hears cases related to money laundering - had taken cognisance of the complaint against him.

In that hearing the ED argued Mr Soren had tried to subvert the investigation by "misusing state machinery" and so opposed his "special prayer" for interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

There was also confusion over a prior bail plea - dismissed - in the High Court, which then pointed to an

This was after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the central agency and sought its response to an interim bail plea filed before it on grounds the High Court was delaying delivery of its judgement.

Mr Kejriwal had been granted bail by the top court to campaign for the AAP.

Hemant Soren resigned as Chief Minister on January 31, hours after the ED began a marathon questioning session and then informed him he would be arrested.

Mr Soren, however, refused to accept the arrest memo till he had quit his post, in order to avoid being the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested.

