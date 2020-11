Cinema halls will be allowed to function at 50% capacity outside containment zones (Representational)

Cinema halls are finally set to reopen Thursday in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra after months of being shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinema halls, theaters, and multiplexes will be allowed to function at 50% capacity outside containment zones from Thursday.

No eatables are allowed inside the theaters, cinema halls, multiplexes, a government notification issue today said.